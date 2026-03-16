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Explosive Discovery: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted in Madhya Pradesh

Police in Madhya Pradesh uncovered an illegal firecracker factory in Dewas district, leading to three arrests. The factory contained large amounts of explosive materials. Sanjay Sharma, the alleged operator, remains at large and is charged under the National Security Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:44 IST
Explosive Discovery: Illegal Firecracker Factory Busted in Madhya Pradesh
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  • Country:
  • India

An illegal firecracker factory was discovered deep in the forests of Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, resulting in the arrest of three individuals, while the alleged operator was charged under the National Security Act, authorities report.

Police Superintendent Puneet Gehlod stated that approximately 50,000 ready-made sutli bombs and 2,500 kilograms of explosive material, including hazardous chemicals, were seized from the site. The factory employed 35 workers and was operating based on a tip-off received by the police.

Additional Superintendent HN Batham revealed that during intensive interrogation, the name of Sanjay Sharma, an Indore resident, came up as the unit's operator. Despite the arrests, Sharma remains at large as police continue their search for him.

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