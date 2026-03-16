Maharashtra Enacts Tough Anti-Conversion Law
The Maharashtra assembly approved the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, imposing strict penalties on religious conversions via coercion, fraud, or marriage. Violations risk seven-year imprisonment and hefty fines, with stricter measures for minor, female, or marginalized victims. Officials stress safeguarding constitutional rights while ensuring transparency in voluntary religious conversions.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra assembly has passed the Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, a law imposing stringent penalties on forced religious conversions. The bill was approved by voice vote late Monday night.
Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar highlighted the law's objective to prevent conversions through coercion, fraud, or inducement, while safeguarding constitutional rights. He clarified that the law ensures conversions occur voluntarily and transparently. The legislation enforces a seven-year jail term and considerable fines for illegal conversions, with intensified penalties for minor, female, or socially marginalized victims.
In response to criticism, Bhoyar defended provisions such as the 60-day prior notice before conversion and the 21-day post-conversion reporting, arguing they're for transparency and legal protection. The bill, applying universally, aims to prevent deceitful practices and organized conversions, especially protecting vulnerable communities. The minister emphasized equitable enforcement across all religions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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