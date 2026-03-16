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Mediterranean LNG Tanker: An Ecological Threat

A Russian LNG tanker adrift in the Mediterranean poses an ecological threat, prompting Italy, France, and seven other nations to call for swift EU intervention. The ship, attacked by drones allegedly from Ukraine, carries a high risk of ecological disaster within the EU's maritime borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 23:29 IST
Mediterranean LNG Tanker: An Ecological Threat
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  • Belgium

Italy, France, and seven other nations have raised alarms over a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker drifting in the Mediterranean Sea, citing an ecological threat in a letter addressed to the European Commission. The nations are urging immediate action to mitigate the potential environmental consequences.

The letter highlights the tanker's precarious state, combined with its specialized cargo, as posing an imminent risk of a significant ecological disaster in the EU's maritime zones. This revelation underscores the need for prompt intervention to avert potential damage.

The tanker, Arctic Metagaz, reportedly attacked earlier this month by Ukrainian naval drones from the Libyan coast, has not seen any claims of responsibility from Kyiv. The vessel carries LNG from Russia's Arctic port of Murmansk, adding to the urgency of addressing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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