Mediterranean LNG Tanker: An Ecological Threat

Italy, France, and seven other nations have raised alarms over a Russian liquefied natural gas tanker drifting in the Mediterranean Sea, citing an ecological threat in a letter addressed to the European Commission. The nations are urging immediate action to mitigate the potential environmental consequences.

The letter highlights the tanker's precarious state, combined with its specialized cargo, as posing an imminent risk of a significant ecological disaster in the EU's maritime zones. This revelation underscores the need for prompt intervention to avert potential damage.

The tanker, Arctic Metagaz, reportedly attacked earlier this month by Ukrainian naval drones from the Libyan coast, has not seen any claims of responsibility from Kyiv. The vessel carries LNG from Russia's Arctic port of Murmansk, adding to the urgency of addressing the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)