Wild Cat Killing Sparks Outrage in Rajasthan
Three individuals were arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district for allegedly killing and burning a rare wild cat, suspected to be a Caracal. The incident went viral on social media, prompting forest officials to take action. The suspects claimed the wild cat had killed their livestock.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district were apprehended on allegations of killing and incinerating a rare wild animal, believed to be a Caracal, forest officials reported.
The heinous act, which occurred near the Indo-Pakistan border, was captured on video and subsequently circulated on social media, prompting an investigation led by the forest department.
Arrests were made after Deputy Conservator of Forests Kumar Shubham organized a team to address the incident. The accused, who claimed retaliation for the animal predating their livestock, now face charges under the Wildlife Protection Act. Meanwhile, the carcass awaits post-mortem analysis to determine the exact cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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