Tiger Incident Prompts Wildlife Protection Action on Public Roads

A case has been filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in Maharashtra after an incident involving a tiger crossing on the Padmapur-Moharli road in Chandrapur district. This road, not part of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve's safari zone, saw individuals exiting their vehicle, prompting the case.

Officials from the TATR emphasize that the incident occurred on a public road, which is frequented by both residents and tourists. The road cuts through a buffer zone interspersed with villages and serves as a vital connection route.

To manage traffic and ensure safety, several measures have been implemented, including vehicle inspections at check posts, regular patrols, and strict enforcement of no-entry barriers. Motorists are urged to adhere to regulations to prevent wildlife disturbances and ensure safety.