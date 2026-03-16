Left Menu

Tiger Incident Prompts Wildlife Protection Action on Public Roads

Authorities have registered a case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act following an incident on March 16 where individuals exited their vehicle on the Padmapur-Moharli road in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, leading to potential danger to both them and local wildlife, specifically tigers. Precautionary measures are in place along this crucial public route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:36 IST
Tiger Incident Prompts Wildlife Protection Action on Public Roads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in Maharashtra after an incident involving a tiger crossing on the Padmapur-Moharli road in Chandrapur district. This road, not part of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve's safari zone, saw individuals exiting their vehicle, prompting the case.

Officials from the TATR emphasize that the incident occurred on a public road, which is frequented by both residents and tourists. The road cuts through a buffer zone interspersed with villages and serves as a vital connection route.

To manage traffic and ensure safety, several measures have been implemented, including vehicle inspections at check posts, regular patrols, and strict enforcement of no-entry barriers. Motorists are urged to adhere to regulations to prevent wildlife disturbances and ensure safety.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026