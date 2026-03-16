Tensions Rise as Dalit Man Arrested for Social Media Controversy

In a sensitive turn of events, a Dalit man named Sachin Sonkar, also known as Sunil, found himself in police custody following accusations of disseminating objectionable content against the Rajput community on social media. His arrest came after a complaint was lodged by Raghvendra Pratap Singh, district president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena.

The police registered a case last Friday, after Singh alleged that Sonkar posted abusive remarks and caste-based slurs targeting the Rajput community and its revered deity. The content, which surfaced on March 13, sparked concern over potential communal tension in the area.

Authorities moved swiftly to arrest Sonkar, who had been evading capture until he was apprehended on Monday in the Madhorampur area of Chauri. With investigations ongoing, police assure the public of continued legal proceedings in this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)