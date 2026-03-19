SA Faces ‘Systemic’ Water Crisis, Govt Calls for Science-Driven Solutions and Academic Leadership

South Africa’s water crisis is no longer just about scarcity—it is a deep-rooted governance and infrastructure challenge, Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has said, calling for urgent, science-based and coordinated national action.

Speaking at a Water Imbizo hosted by the University of South Africa (UNISA), Mahlobo stressed that academic institutions must play a central role in designing and implementing solutions to the country’s mounting water challenges.

Structural Failures Driving Water Shortages

Despite being a water-scarce country, Mahlobo noted that current shortages are largely man-made and systemic, driven by:

Ageing and deteriorating infrastructure

Weak governance and oversight

Declining municipal capacity

Pollution of water sources

High levels of non-revenue water (around 47%)

“This is not just a resource challenge. It is a governance, infrastructure and capability challenge,” he said.

Water Security Linked to Economy and Public Health

The Deputy Minister underscored that water security is a constitutional obligation and a critical pillar of:

Public health

Food security

Industrial and economic growth

Human dignity

He warned that climate variability, rising demand, and inefficiencies could further strain already fragile systems if decisive action is not taken.

Academia at the Centre of National Response

Positioning the Water Imbizo as a platform for collaboration, Mahlobo called for universities and research institutions to lead innovation-driven solutions.

“We need solutions that are informed by data, guided by science, and capable of being implemented at scale,” he said.

He emphasised that South Africa already possesses significant research and innovation capacity, but faces a critical gap in translating knowledge into implementation.

Bridging the ‘Research-to-Delivery’ Gap

A key concern highlighted was the disconnect between academic research and real-world outcomes.

Mahlobo urged stakeholders to:

Integrate scientific insights into municipal systems

Apply innovation in infrastructure operations

Strengthen day-to-day water management practices

“We must close the gap between knowledge and delivery,” he said.

Whole-of-Society Approach Needed

The Deputy Minister made it clear that government alone cannot resolve the crisis, calling for a multi-stakeholder national effort involving:

Government departments

Academic and research institutions

Industry players

Local communities

This approach aims to create a coordinated and sustainable response framework.

Government Action and National Coordination

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Mahlobo highlighted ongoing interventions, including:

Increased infrastructure investment

Efforts to improve municipal performance and accountability

Strengthened oversight mechanisms

Coordination under the National Water Crisis Committee, chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa

A Shared National Responsibility

Concluding his address, Mahlobo urged citizens to recognise water security as a collective responsibility, calling for greater public awareness and participation in conservation efforts.

As South Africa confronts one of its most pressing development challenges, the message from government is clear: scientific innovation, institutional reform, and collective action must converge to secure the nation’s water future.