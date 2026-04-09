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From Water Scarcity to Water Security: Andhra Pradesh Villages Emerge as National Models

Villagers began adopting water budgeting, scientific crop planning, and equitable groundwater sharing practices, laying the foundation for long-term sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:26 IST
From Water Scarcity to Water Security: Andhra Pradesh Villages Emerge as National Models
The transformation of Murugummi, Marella, and Thangella highlights the core strength of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari approach—placing people at the centre of water management. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
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In a powerful demonstration of community-driven transformation, the villages of Murugummi, Marella, and Thangella in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district have emerged as national exemplars of water resilience. Through sustained grassroots participation under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari campaign of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, these villages have successfully reversed years of water distress, improving groundwater levels, boosting agricultural productivity, and curbing migration.

From Crisis to Collective Action

Just a few years ago, these villages were grappling with acute water scarcity caused by erratic rainfall, falling groundwater tables, and repeated borewell failures. Agriculture—being the backbone of rural livelihoods—was severely impacted, forcing many families to migrate in search of work.

The turning point came with intensive community mobilisation, where Gram Sabhas, door-to-door awareness drives, Kalajathas, workshops, and field demonstrations brought together farmers, women, youth, and local institutions. This collective engagement fostered a strong sense of ownership and responsibility toward water resources.

Villagers began adopting water budgeting, scientific crop planning, and equitable groundwater sharing practices, laying the foundation for long-term sustainability.

Ridge-to-Valley Strategy Drives Impact

A key feature of the initiative was the adoption of a ridge-to-valley approach, ensuring that rainwater is effectively captured, stored, and recharged across the landscape.

The villages implemented a comprehensive suite of interventions, including:

  • Percolation tanks

  • Farm ponds

  • Staggered trenches

  • Rooftop rainwater harvesting systems

  • Rejuvenation of traditional water bodies and community ponds

These measures created a decentralized water management system, improving both surface and groundwater availability.

Measurable Gains Across Villages

The scale and impact of interventions are reflected in the impressive outcomes achieved:

Murugummi

  • 71 water conservation structures

  • Storage capacity: ~8.11 lakh cubic metres

  • Irrigation support: 264.5 hectares

Marella

  • 53 water conservation structures

  • Storage capacity: ~10.04 lakh cubic metres

  • Additional storage (revived ponds/tanks): ~5.95 lakh cubic metres

  • Irrigation coverage: 220.5 hectares

Thangella

  • 71 water conservation structures

  • Storage capacity: ~5.89 lakh cubic metres

  • Additional storage (revived water bodies): ~3.98 lakh cubic metres

  • Irrigation support: 185.3 hectares

Transformative Impact on Rural Lives

The interventions have translated into tangible socio-economic benefits:

  • Improved groundwater availability benefiting nearly 5,900 residents

  • Enhanced agricultural productivity through expanded irrigation coverage

  • Rise in dairy income, supported by better water access for livestock

  • Improved soil moisture, enabling stable and diversified cropping patterns

  • Significant reduction in distress migration, as livelihoods strengthened locally

The villages have effectively transitioned from water-stressed zones to self-reliant, climate-resilient rural ecosystems.

National Recognition for Community Leadership

The success of these villages has gained national recognition:

  • Murugummi was awarded the Second-Best Village Panchayat at the 6th National Water Awards, 2024

  • Marella ranked among the Top 30 villages nationally

  • Thangella received nomination for national-level recognition

These accolades underscore the effectiveness of community-led water governance models.

A Replicable Model for India

The transformation of Murugummi, Marella, and Thangella highlights the core strength of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari approach—placing people at the centre of water management.

By combining traditional wisdom with modern planning and strong local participation, the initiative offers a scalable and replicable blueprint for addressing water challenges across India, particularly in drought-prone regions.

Toward Sustainable Water Security

As climate variability continues to impact water availability, these success stories reinforce a critical lesson: sustainable water security cannot be achieved without community ownership.

The Prakasam model demonstrates that when citizens are empowered with knowledge, tools, and institutional support, they can drive lasting change—ensuring water for livelihoods, resilience for communities, and sustainability for future generations.

 

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