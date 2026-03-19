Coal Project Dust-Up: Former Minister's Home Demolished Amid Compensation Row

The residence of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao was reduced to rubble on Thursday, as local authorities moved forward with a coal mining project led by NTPC in Hazaribag district. The demolition, overseen by a strong police presence, marks the culmination of a protracted land dispute.

Yogendra Sao, along with his wife and former MLA Nirmala Devi, staged a sit-in protest demanding increased compensation. Still, officials pressed on, noting that the project adhered to the Coal Bearing Act. An amount of nearly Rs 1.97 crore was deposited with the Tribunal Court after Sao refused the compensation.

Speaking online, Sao's daughter and ex-MLA Amba Prasad vowed legal action, labeling the house demolition unjust. As authorities cite obstruction to mining expansion as the rationale, the controversy is set to continue within legal channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)