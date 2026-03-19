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Ukraine Demands Transparency Amid Allegations of Unlawful Activities in India

Ukraine insists on a transparent investigation after six of its nationals were detained in India for unlawful activities. Rejecting terrorism allegations, Ukraine seeks consular access and conveys readiness to assist in the probe under a bilateral legal assistance treaty. Calls for impartiality are emphasized amidst claims of Russian interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:01 IST
Ukraine Demands Transparency Amid Allegations of Unlawful Activities in India
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In a recent diplomatic stir, Ukraine has urged for transparency in the investigation involving six of its nationals detained in India for unauthorized entry into Mizoram and alleged unlawful activities. The Ukrainian embassy has expressed grave concern over suggestions of the state's involvement in terrorism, vehemently denying such insinuations.

Indian authorities are probing the case, with External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirming receipt of a consular access request. Meanwhile, Ukraine's ambassador, Oleksandr Polishchuk, met with Indian officials, reinforcing Ukraine's readiness to cooperate under an existing legal assistance treaty between the two nations.

The Ukrainian embassy has additionally criticized media reports linking the case's origin to information allegedly provided by Russia, labeling the case as potentially orchestrated and politically motivated. Ukraine underlined its commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties with India and highlighted Russia's attempts to disrupt the amicable relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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