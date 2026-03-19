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Lukashenko's Prisoner Release: A Step Towards U.S. Thaw

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko released 250 prisoners to ease U.S. sanctions, aiming for improved ties with Washington. Among those freed was human rights activist Marfa Rabkova. This decision follows negotiations with a U.S. envoy and signals Lukashenko's shift towards mending relations with the West amidst geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:12 IST
Lukashenko's Prisoner Release: A Step Towards U.S. Thaw
Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has set free 250 prisoners as part of efforts to secure a further easing of U.S. sanctions, according to the U.S. embassy in Lithuania. This move marks a key step in Lukashenko's strategy to improve ties with Washington, following a lengthy period of diplomatic isolation.

The announcement was made after discussions in Minsk with John Coale, representing U.S. President Donald Trump, who indicated that sanctions on two Belarusian banks and the finance ministry would be lifted. Among the released was Marfa Rabkova, accused of 'extremism', whose imprisonment had raised significant international concern.

Coale also hinted that Lukashenko could soon visit the United States, a potential milestone as the Belarusian leader seeks to reposition himself internationally. Despite his alliance with Russian President Vladimir Putin and support for the invasion of Ukraine, Belarus has not committed troops to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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