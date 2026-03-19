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Busted: CID Officers Caught in LSD Drug Trafficking Scandal

Four Himachal Pradesh's CID officers were arrested for alleged involvement in a drug trafficking case, linked to intercepting an LSD consignment. Their suspension followed a detailed inquiry. The arrest followed after police uncovered links to a supplier based in Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:24 IST
Busted: CID Officers Caught in LSD Drug Trafficking Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, four CID officers from Himachal Pradesh were arrested for their alleged role in drug trafficking. This revelation comes in the wake of a recent LSD drug case.

The accused include Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar from Manali, Sub-Inspector Sameer from Bhuntar, Sub-Inspector Nitesh from Bajaura, and Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar from Kullu. The arrests trace back to a seizure on March 3, 2026, when police captured 562 LSD strips worth over Rs 1.1 crore in Shimla, leading to a deeper investigation.

As the inquiry unfolded, links emerged to a key supplier, Naviel Harrison, operating from Haryana. Despite intercepting the consignment, these CID personnel allegedly facilitated the drug trade. They are now suspended pending further legal proceedings. The case continues to unravel under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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