Garo Hills Session: Addressing Tribal and Non-Tribal Election Participation

Garo Hills is set for a critical meeting as the region's Autonomous District Council convenes a special session next week. The forum will deliberate on contentious rules regarding non-tribal participation in council elections, a subject that recently ignited unrest in the area.

The special session, scheduled for March 23 and 24, aims to address the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous District Rules, particularly candidates' eligibility. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stressed the importance of these discussions in the wake of violent incidents revolving around electoral participation rights.

With the council's current tenure extended due to recent tumult, significant political changes have surfaced, including the appointment of a new Chief Executive Member. This move seeks to stabilize administration and maintain order amidst the recent upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)