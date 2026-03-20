Left Menu

Garo Hills Session: Addressing Tribal and Non-Tribal Election Participation

A special session of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council will be held to discuss amendments to rules allowing non-tribals in council elections. This follows recent violence in the region. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong emphasized revisiting these rules, amid political shifts within the council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:57 IST
Garo Hills Session: Addressing Tribal and Non-Tribal Election Participation
  • Country:
  • India

Garo Hills is set for a critical meeting as the region's Autonomous District Council convenes a special session next week. The forum will deliberate on contentious rules regarding non-tribal participation in council elections, a subject that recently ignited unrest in the area.

The special session, scheduled for March 23 and 24, aims to address the Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous District Rules, particularly candidates' eligibility. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong stressed the importance of these discussions in the wake of violent incidents revolving around electoral participation rights.

With the council's current tenure extended due to recent tumult, significant political changes have surfaced, including the appointment of a new Chief Executive Member. This move seeks to stabilize administration and maintain order amidst the recent upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026