Corruption Scandal: Allegations Rock Madhya Pradesh School Tenders
The Congress party claims corruption in Madhya Pradesh's school tenders between 2023 and 2025, alleging inflated costs and restricted competition. They demand a Special Investigation Team probe. The BJP dismisses these as baseless accusations by the opposition. The lack of action suggests a cover-up, Congress argues.
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Corruption allegations have surfaced against the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department and the Board of Secondary Education, prompting calls from the Congress for a Special Investigation Team. According to Congress spokesperson Mukesh Nayak, tenders issued under Veera Rana's tenure in 2023 saw costs surge from Rs 40 crore to Rs 90 crore, coupled with restrictive technical conditions that limited competition.
Further claims by Nayak point to similar issues with tenders for interactive boards in 2025. Equipment valued at Rs 60,000-70,000 each was allegedly procured at over Rs 1.10 lakh per unit. These practices, indicative of ongoing irregularities, suggest tender processes are mere formalities under the BJP's governance, Nayak alleged during a press briefing.
The BJP, represented by spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, dismissed these allegations as baseless. He criticized the Congress for failing to substantiate claims since their tenure in opposition, accusing them of consistently seeking to foment controversy. Concrete action, or lack thereof, in response to these claims remains a point of contention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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