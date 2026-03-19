Congress Bets on State Leadership in Kerala Polls

The Congress Party has strategically decided to place its trust in the state leadership for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, set for April 9. While facing internal pressures, the party chose not to deploy any Members of Parliament from its ranks, focusing instead on local representation to take on the ruling Left Democratic Front.

Amid these internal dynamics, notable Congress figure and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran showed remarkable restraint after initially expressing dissent about his exclusion from the candidate list. Despite his initial frustrations, Sudhakaran emphasized his commitment to the party's decisions, demonstrating cohesion and discipline within their ranks.

This approach comes as part of a broader strategy to prevent the potential consequences of Lok Sabha by-elections and maintain their political foothold. With this move, the Congress has declared its list of candidates across 92 of the 140 seats it is contesting, projecting a unified front to counter political adversaries in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)