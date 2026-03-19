Left Menu

Conspiracy and Terror: The Case Against Irfan Khan in Pharmacist's Murder

A special NIA court denied the discharge of Irfan Khan, accused of conspiring in Umesh Kolhe's murder due to a larger conspiracy. The court found sufficient evidence for trial, highlighting the intent to terrorize a community, not just personal vendetta. Khan contested UAPA charges, citing police assessment as mere murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:33 IST
Conspiracy and Terror: The Case Against Irfan Khan in Pharmacist's Murder
  • Country:
  • India

An NIA court has refused to discharge Irfan Khan, the alleged central figure in the 2022 murder case of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe. According to the court, ample preliminary evidence suggests a trial is warranted against Khan.

The court determined the murder stemmed from a broader conspiracy aimed at instilling fear within a specific community rather than a personal grudge. Judge Chakor Bhaviskar highlighted how Khan allegedly harbored a community-wide grudge, leading to a conspiracy to murder.

Khan's defense argued against applying the UAPA, citing it as a police afterthought. However, the court observed the act fulfilled 'terrorist act' criteria under UAPA, finding enough evidence to charge Khan and associates under IPC and UAPA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026