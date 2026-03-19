Conspiracy and Terror: The Case Against Irfan Khan in Pharmacist's Murder
A special NIA court denied the discharge of Irfan Khan, accused of conspiring in Umesh Kolhe's murder due to a larger conspiracy. The court found sufficient evidence for trial, highlighting the intent to terrorize a community, not just personal vendetta. Khan contested UAPA charges, citing police assessment as mere murder.
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- India
An NIA court has refused to discharge Irfan Khan, the alleged central figure in the 2022 murder case of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe. According to the court, ample preliminary evidence suggests a trial is warranted against Khan.
The court determined the murder stemmed from a broader conspiracy aimed at instilling fear within a specific community rather than a personal grudge. Judge Chakor Bhaviskar highlighted how Khan allegedly harbored a community-wide grudge, leading to a conspiracy to murder.
Khan's defense argued against applying the UAPA, citing it as a police afterthought. However, the court observed the act fulfilled 'terrorist act' criteria under UAPA, finding enough evidence to charge Khan and associates under IPC and UAPA.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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