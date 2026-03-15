Electoral Showdown: Sudhakaran's Independent Bid in Ambalapuzha
The CPI(M) has launched its campaign in Ambalapuzha, facing a challenge from former member G Sudhakaran, who plans to run as an independent. Sudhakaran, frustrated over party dynamics, aims to disrupt CPI(M)'s long-held dominance in the constituency, sparking tensions within the political landscape.
- Country:
- India
Amidst political tensions, the ruling CPI(M) launched its electoral campaign in Ambalapuzha ahead of official announcements. The campaign kicked off with graffiti promoting current MLA H Salam.
This comes as the CPI(M) braces for an electoral challenge from G Sudhakaran, a former party member who has decided to contest independently following rifts with the party. Sudhakaran, previously a winning candidate for the Left in this stronghold, has alleged mistreatment by party cadres and cited personal grievances for his departure.
The CPI(M) is conducting rallies against Sudhakaran, underscoring the deep-rooted friction within the party. The contest in Ambalapuzha is expected to be a litmus test for both Sudhakaran's independent bid and the party's hold over a significant political terrain.
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- CPI(M)
- Sudhakaran
- Ambalapuzha
- election
- independent
- candidate
- politics
- rally
- tension
- stronghold
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