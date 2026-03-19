MSC Implements Fuel Surcharge for Key Trade Routes
Starting April 2, MSC will impose an Elevated Fuel Surcharge (EFS) on cargo from Europe to Indian Ocean Islands and Fiji, excluding certain territories. Rates are set at $275 for dry containers and $330 for refrigerated containers to the islands, and $200 and $300 respectively for Fiji.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:50 IST
MSC has announced the introduction of a Fuel Surcharge on shipments from Europe to the Indian Ocean Islands and Fiji, sparing Reunion, Mayotte, New Caledonia, and Tahiti from the levy.
From April 2 onwards, the surcharge will be set at $275 per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) for dry containers and $330 for refrigerated containers on the Indian Ocean route.
For shipments directed to Fiji, the surcharge will be lower, at $200 for dry containers and $300 for reefers, taking effect from April 2, 2026.
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