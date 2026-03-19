MSC Implements Fuel Surcharge for Key Trade Routes

MSC has announced the introduction of a Fuel Surcharge on shipments from Europe to the Indian Ocean Islands and Fiji, sparing Reunion, Mayotte, New Caledonia, and Tahiti from the levy.

From April 2 onwards, the surcharge will be set at $275 per Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) for dry containers and $330 for refrigerated containers on the Indian Ocean route.

For shipments directed to Fiji, the surcharge will be lower, at $200 for dry containers and $300 for reefers, taking effect from April 2, 2026.