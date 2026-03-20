Tragedy in Jharkhand Police Station: Man Dies by Suicide
A 40-year-old man, Vijay Yadav, allegedly died by suicide inside a police station in Jharkhand after being detained following a domestic complaint. The incident prompted the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances of his death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Koderma | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old man reportedly died by suicide while in police custody in Jharkhand's Koderma district. The man, Vijay Yadav, was detained on domestic violence charges filed by his wife, Chameli Devi.
The incident occurred at the Jainagar police station, where Yadav allegedly used a thread garland to hang himself. His untimely death came soon after a visit from his wife and daughter.
A probe, ordered by the superintendent of police, is underway to investigate the tragic incident, with strict action promised against anyone found culpable.
(With inputs from agencies.)