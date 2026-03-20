Himachal Pradesh's Unoccupied Buildings: A Tale of Wasteful Expenditure
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has raised concerns over 1,098 unoccupied government buildings, a result of previous wasteful expenditures. With the state's financial crisis, he criticized the former BJP government for constructing these structures. Sukhu suggested identifying and repurposing these buildings while ensuring accountability for future projects.
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In a striking revelation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disclosed that 1,098 government buildings remain unused, reflecting what he terms as wasteful expenditure under the previous BJP government.
The buildings, spread across various departments and institutions, stand empty at a time when the state faces a severe financial crunch. Efforts to utilize these structures might mitigate financial strain, Sukhu suggested.
Additionally, the chief minister explained the challenges in energy production, noting dependencies on natural factors for hydroelectric and solar power. With financial years 2023-26 spotlighting energy generation figures, Himachal's hydroelectric potential remains significant, though subject to natural constraints and legal hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)