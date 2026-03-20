Vigilant Eid: Enhanced Security Measures in Lucknow

The Lucknow Police have rolled out an extensive security arrangement ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations across the city. The festival, which falls on March 21, witnesses massive gatherings, particularly at key religious sites such as Aishbagh Eidgah and Bara Imambara.

To safeguard the festivities, authorities have deployed a significant police force including specialized units like the Anti-Romeo Squad and Pink Patrol. Female officers in plain clothes will patrol public spaces to prevent any incidents of harassment, ensuring a dignified atmosphere.

Additional measures include a special traffic plan and round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV and social media channels. The public is urged to cooperate with police directives and adhere to traffic guidelines to facilitate smooth and orderly events.

(With inputs from agencies.)