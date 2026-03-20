Left Menu

Vigilant Eid: Enhanced Security Measures in Lucknow

The Lucknow Police has announced comprehensive security measures ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, scheduled on March 21. Deploying a large force, including female officers and special squads, the police aims to ensure a secure celebration for both Sunni and Shia communities. Traffic control and CCTV surveillance will also be implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:50 IST
Vigilant Eid: Enhanced Security Measures in Lucknow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Police have rolled out an extensive security arrangement ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations across the city. The festival, which falls on March 21, witnesses massive gatherings, particularly at key religious sites such as Aishbagh Eidgah and Bara Imambara.

To safeguard the festivities, authorities have deployed a significant police force including specialized units like the Anti-Romeo Squad and Pink Patrol. Female officers in plain clothes will patrol public spaces to prevent any incidents of harassment, ensuring a dignified atmosphere.

Additional measures include a special traffic plan and round-the-clock monitoring through CCTV and social media channels. The public is urged to cooperate with police directives and adhere to traffic guidelines to facilitate smooth and orderly events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026