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Harvard Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Discrimination

The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from discrimination. The lawsuit seeks billions in taxpayer money, claiming deliberate indifference and denial of equal educational opportunities for affected students. The move comes amid ongoing investigations into the university's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:55 IST
Harvard Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Discrimination
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On Friday, the Trump administration initiated legal action against Harvard University, accusing the prestigious institution of not safeguarding Jewish and Israeli students. The lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in Boston federal court, seeks to recover billions in taxpayer funds.

The complaint alleges Harvard showed deliberate indifference to anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli hostility on its campus and intentionally neglected enforcing rules for these communities. This reportedly led to these groups being excluded and denied fair access to educational opportunities, the document states.

The legal action follows Trump's previous demand for financial settlement over school policy investigations and a related February lawsuit regarding racial considerations in admissions. Harvard has yet to comment on the recent lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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