Harvard Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Discrimination

On Friday, the Trump administration initiated legal action against Harvard University, accusing the prestigious institution of not safeguarding Jewish and Israeli students. The lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in Boston federal court, seeks to recover billions in taxpayer funds.

The complaint alleges Harvard showed deliberate indifference to anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli hostility on its campus and intentionally neglected enforcing rules for these communities. This reportedly led to these groups being excluded and denied fair access to educational opportunities, the document states.

The legal action follows Trump's previous demand for financial settlement over school policy investigations and a related February lawsuit regarding racial considerations in admissions. Harvard has yet to comment on the recent lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)