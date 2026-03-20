Harvard University Faces Legal Battle Over Antisemitism
The Justice Department has initiated legal action against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to tackle antisemitism on campus. This lawsuit suggests a possible freezing and repayment of grants. It's the latest development in the ongoing conflict between the government and the prestigious institution.
- Country:
- United States
The Justice Department has escalated its efforts against Harvard University, filing a lawsuit that accuses the institution of not adequately addressing antisemitism on its campus. This legal action threatens the current and future government grants Harvard receives.
The lawsuit, lodged in a Massachusetts federal court, alleges that Harvard's inaction on antisemitic issues constitutes grounds for financial repercussions. Such measures could include freezing current grants and demanding repayment for those already dispensed.
This legal move is part of a longer-standing tension between President Donald Trump's administration and Harvard, marking another chapter in their ongoing confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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