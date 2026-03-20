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Trump Administration Takes Harvard to Court Over Alleged Discrimination

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from antisemitism. This forms part of a campaign to impose changes on U.S. universities. Harvard denies the allegations and has taken measures to address antisemitism on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:44 IST
Trump Administration Takes Harvard to Court Over Alleged Discrimination
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The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified its legal battle against Harvard University by suing to recover billions, claiming the university neglected to protect Jewish and Israeli students from antisemitism.

The lawsuit, filed in Boston federal court, suggests that Harvard was deliberately indifferent to antisemitic hostility on its campus. The White House claims that Harvard's actions violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, and national origin in federally funded programs.

The legal action against Harvard is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to force changes at U.S. universities. Harvard has yet to comment on the lawsuit but has previously stated that it is taking measures to address antisemitism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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