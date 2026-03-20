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NIA Charges Maoist Cadres for CRPF Camp Attacks

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted six more accused in the attack on CRPF camps in Chhattisgarh by CPI (Maoist) cadres. This brings the total number of accused to 23. The attacks, aimed at security forces, involved automatic weapons and were part of a larger Maoist conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:58 IST
NIA Charges Maoist Cadres for CRPF Camp Attacks
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six more individuals, including three absconders, for their involvement in the attack on CRPF camps in Chhattisgarh by CPI (Maoist) cadres in 2024. The attack left a dozen CRPF personnel injured, highlighting the severity of the incident.

The Maoists targeted the Dharmavaram camp and two adjacent camps at Chintawagu and Pamed with automatic weapons and indigenous Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGLs). The NIA, upon investigation, uncovered the use of prohibited arms and plans to loot weapons and belongings.

This move is part of a broader effort by Maoist forces to wage war against India's government. The NIA's chargesheet now lists 23 individuals connected to this case, following the earlier chargesheet against 17 Maoists. It underscores the ongoing threat posed by CPI (Maoist) cadres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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