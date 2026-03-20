Left Menu

Pioneering Mineral Security: TEXMiN and GSI's Groundbreaking Collaboration

TEXMiN IIT(ISM) and Geological Survey of India have joined forces to advance critical mineral exploration. The collaboration focuses on integrating advanced technologies with research to enhance mineral security. This initiative also involves engaging start-ups and aims to utilize AI, ML, and robotics for efficient mineral exploration and capacity building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:58 IST
Pioneering Mineral Security: TEXMiN and GSI's Groundbreaking Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards boosting India's mineral security, TEXMiN, IIT(ISM) has partnered with the Geological Survey of India. Announced on Friday, the collaboration aims to fortify research and technology in critical mineral exploration.

The agreement underscores the importance of deploying advanced technologies and creating scalable solutions, including the engagement of third-party start-ups to accelerate innovation. Prof Sukumar Mishra, Director of IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, which aims to build a self-reliant mineral ecosystem in India.

The collaboration will utilize AI, machine learning, and deep learning for effective mineral exploration and involve training and capacity building to support efficient resource utilization. This initiative marks a forward-thinking approach to harnessing technology for national mineral development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026