Pioneering Mineral Security: TEXMiN and GSI's Groundbreaking Collaboration

In a significant move towards boosting India's mineral security, TEXMiN, IIT(ISM) has partnered with the Geological Survey of India. Announced on Friday, the collaboration aims to fortify research and technology in critical mineral exploration.

The agreement underscores the importance of deploying advanced technologies and creating scalable solutions, including the engagement of third-party start-ups to accelerate innovation. Prof Sukumar Mishra, Director of IIT(ISM) Dhanbad, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, which aims to build a self-reliant mineral ecosystem in India.

The collaboration will utilize AI, machine learning, and deep learning for effective mineral exploration and involve training and capacity building to support efficient resource utilization. This initiative marks a forward-thinking approach to harnessing technology for national mineral development.

(With inputs from agencies.)