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Delhi Court Clears Six in Controversial Kidnapping Case

A Delhi court acquitted six individuals accused of kidnapping and forcing a minor into marriage, citing insufficient evidence. The minor testified she left of her own volition, contradicting prosecution claims. The court emphasized the need to prove coercion, finding no evidence of force or deceit in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:00 IST
Delhi Court Clears Six in Controversial Kidnapping Case
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A Delhi court has delivered a verdict acquitting six individuals accused of kidnapping a minor with the intent to force her into marriage. Additional Sessions Judge Joginder Prakash Nahar highlighted that the prosecution did not sufficiently prove the allegations.

The court observed that while documents confirmed the girl was a minor, her testimony did not support claims of coercion or kidnapping. The girl, who was on the verge of reaching adulthood, stated in court that she left home voluntarily and married of her own will.

Judge Nahar emphasized the necessity of proving coercion to substantiate charges, noting inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. Given the lack of evidence of force or deceit, the court ultimately acquitted all accused, citing reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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