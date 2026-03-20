Delhi Court Clears Six in Controversial Kidnapping Case

A Delhi court has delivered a verdict acquitting six individuals accused of kidnapping a minor with the intent to force her into marriage. Additional Sessions Judge Joginder Prakash Nahar highlighted that the prosecution did not sufficiently prove the allegations.

The court observed that while documents confirmed the girl was a minor, her testimony did not support claims of coercion or kidnapping. The girl, who was on the verge of reaching adulthood, stated in court that she left home voluntarily and married of her own will.

Judge Nahar emphasized the necessity of proving coercion to substantiate charges, noting inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. Given the lack of evidence of force or deceit, the court ultimately acquitted all accused, citing reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)