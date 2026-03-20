DoT Launches 5G Innovation Hackathon 2026 to Boost Startup Ecosystem

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has launched the second edition of its flagship 5G Innovation Hackathon 2026, reinforcing the Government of India’s commitment to accelerating innovation in next-generation telecom technologies. Building on the success of its previous edition, the initiative is being organised under the 100 5G Use Case Labs Initiative and aims to develop scalable, real-world solutions leveraging 5G and allied technologies.

The hackathon invites participation from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including students, start-ups, MSMEs, and independent innovators across the country, creating a collaborative platform for ideation, experimentation, and deployment.

Call for Proposals Open Till April 17

The hackathon officially opened for submissions on March 20, 2026, with proposals being accepted until April 17, 2026. Participants are required to submit their entries through designated 100 5G Use Case Lab institutions, which will act as nodal centres for coordination and evaluation.

The selection process will follow a structured, multi-stage evaluation framework, including:

Institute-level screening

Regional committee assessment

National-level evaluation through presentations

Prototype development support

Final assessment based on physical demonstrations

This rigorous process ensures that only the most innovative, practical, and scalable solutions progress through the stages.

Seed Funding and Access to Advanced 5G Infrastructure

To support innovation beyond ideation, selected teams will receive both financial and infrastructural assistance. A dedicated seed funding pool of ₹50 lakh has been allocated to help participants develop working prototypes.

In addition, teams will gain access to cutting-edge infrastructure at the 100 5G Use Case Labs, established across premier academic institutions in India. These labs will provide essential support for testing, validation, and refinement of solutions, enabling participants to translate concepts into deployable technologies.

Prize Pool Exceeding ₹10 Lakh and IPR Support

The hackathon offers a total prize pool exceeding ₹10 lakh, structured as follows:

First Prize: ₹5,00,000

Runner-up: ₹3,00,000

Second Runner-up: ₹1,50,000

Best Idea Award: ₹50,000

Beyond monetary rewards, the initiative also focuses on long-term innovation support. Up to 25 teams will receive assistance for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) filing, helping innovators protect and commercialise their solutions.

The final results will be announced on October 1, 2026, and winning innovations will be showcased at the prestigious India Mobile Congress 2026, offering national and global visibility.

Wide-Ranging Focus Areas Across Emerging Technologies

The hackathon covers a broad range of thematic areas, reflecting the expanding scope of telecom innovation. Key focus areas include:

5G and 5G Advanced use cases

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications in telecom

IoT-based solutions for sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and industrial automation

Disaster management applications using 5G

RedCap (Reduced Capability) user equipment

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies

Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) integrated with 5G systems

Advanced network capabilities such as network slicing and Quality of Service (QoS)

Telecom security solutions for next-generation communication systems

These themes highlight the Government’s focus on harnessing 5G not just for connectivity, but as a foundational technology driving digital transformation across sectors.

How to Apply

Interested participants can submit their applications online through the official DoT portal:https://eservices.dot.gov.in/5ghackathon/

Driving India’s Telecom Innovation Ecosystem

The 5G Innovation Hackathon 2026 reflects a strategic push by the Government to nurture grassroots innovation, strengthen the telecom ecosystem, and position India as a global leader in next-generation communication technologies.

By combining funding support, access to advanced infrastructure, and opportunities for national recognition, the initiative is expected to play a key role in transforming innovative ideas into impactful, scalable solutions.