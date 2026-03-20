DoT Launches 5G Innovation Hackathon 2026 to Boost Startup Ecosystem
The final results will be announced on October 1, 2026, and winning innovations will be showcased at the prestigious India Mobile Congress 2026, offering national and global visibility.
- Country:
- India
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, has launched the second edition of its flagship 5G Innovation Hackathon 2026, reinforcing the Government of India’s commitment to accelerating innovation in next-generation telecom technologies. Building on the success of its previous edition, the initiative is being organised under the 100 5G Use Case Labs Initiative and aims to develop scalable, real-world solutions leveraging 5G and allied technologies.
The hackathon invites participation from a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including students, start-ups, MSMEs, and independent innovators across the country, creating a collaborative platform for ideation, experimentation, and deployment.
Call for Proposals Open Till April 17
The hackathon officially opened for submissions on March 20, 2026, with proposals being accepted until April 17, 2026. Participants are required to submit their entries through designated 100 5G Use Case Lab institutions, which will act as nodal centres for coordination and evaluation.
The selection process will follow a structured, multi-stage evaluation framework, including:
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Institute-level screening
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Regional committee assessment
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National-level evaluation through presentations
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Prototype development support
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Final assessment based on physical demonstrations
This rigorous process ensures that only the most innovative, practical, and scalable solutions progress through the stages.
Seed Funding and Access to Advanced 5G Infrastructure
To support innovation beyond ideation, selected teams will receive both financial and infrastructural assistance. A dedicated seed funding pool of ₹50 lakh has been allocated to help participants develop working prototypes.
In addition, teams will gain access to cutting-edge infrastructure at the 100 5G Use Case Labs, established across premier academic institutions in India. These labs will provide essential support for testing, validation, and refinement of solutions, enabling participants to translate concepts into deployable technologies.
Prize Pool Exceeding ₹10 Lakh and IPR Support
The hackathon offers a total prize pool exceeding ₹10 lakh, structured as follows:
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First Prize: ₹5,00,000
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Runner-up: ₹3,00,000
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Second Runner-up: ₹1,50,000
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Best Idea Award: ₹50,000
Beyond monetary rewards, the initiative also focuses on long-term innovation support. Up to 25 teams will receive assistance for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) filing, helping innovators protect and commercialise their solutions.
The final results will be announced on October 1, 2026, and winning innovations will be showcased at the prestigious India Mobile Congress 2026, offering national and global visibility.
Wide-Ranging Focus Areas Across Emerging Technologies
The hackathon covers a broad range of thematic areas, reflecting the expanding scope of telecom innovation. Key focus areas include:
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5G and 5G Advanced use cases
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Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications in telecom
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IoT-based solutions for sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and industrial automation
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Disaster management applications using 5G
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RedCap (Reduced Capability) user equipment
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Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technologies
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Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) integrated with 5G systems
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Advanced network capabilities such as network slicing and Quality of Service (QoS)
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Telecom security solutions for next-generation communication systems
These themes highlight the Government’s focus on harnessing 5G not just for connectivity, but as a foundational technology driving digital transformation across sectors.
How to Apply
Interested participants can submit their applications online through the official DoT portal:https://eservices.dot.gov.in/5ghackathon/
Driving India’s Telecom Innovation Ecosystem
The 5G Innovation Hackathon 2026 reflects a strategic push by the Government to nurture grassroots innovation, strengthen the telecom ecosystem, and position India as a global leader in next-generation communication technologies.
By combining funding support, access to advanced infrastructure, and opportunities for national recognition, the initiative is expected to play a key role in transforming innovative ideas into impactful, scalable solutions.