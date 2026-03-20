Justice Served: Six Sentenced to Life in 2017 Wedding Procession Murder

In a significant ruling, a court on Friday handed life sentences to six individuals involved in a 2017 murder case in Gadana village. The prosecution detailed how a dispute over loud music at a wedding procession led to a deadly altercation.

The confrontation escalated when Rakesh, a 56-year-old resident, asked to lower the volume, resulting in gunfire from some procession members. Rakesh succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Special judge Dhirendra Kumar convicted the six, imposing fines ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000. Compensation from the fines will assist the victim's family. Meanwhile, three other accused, including the groom, were acquitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)