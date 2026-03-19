Mosque Caretaker Charged in Shocking Attempted Murder Case in Rajasthan

In a startling incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, a mosque caretaker has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to incinerate a man alive.

The police investigation reveals that the accused, Abdul Rashid, 25, allegedly targeted the victim, Hakim, 45, during an altercation. Rashid reportedly doused Hakim with an inflammable substance while he was in a mosque bathroom and set him on fire.

Malpura Deputy SP Ashish Kumar Prajapat confirmed that Hakim was quickly taken to a local hospital before being referred to a larger facility in Jaipur. The suspect remains at large, with a police search operation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)