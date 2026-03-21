Tragic Case Unveiled: Mahoba Teen Faces Double Ordeal

A harrowing incident has surfaced from Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh, where a 16-year-old has been found seven months pregnant, reportedly due to rape. The local police registered a case on Friday after the victim accused a man identified as Pappu of assaulting her and threatening her into silence.

The assault allegedly took place seven months ago in Belatal town. Mahoba Police's Station House Officer, Vinod Kumar Singh, mentioned an unidentified man also implicated in the filed First Information Report (FIR). Singh confirmed that investigations are underway.

The next course of action involves a medical examination of the victim scheduled for Saturday, following which further steps will be aligned based on the medical findings. So far, no arrests have been made, raising urgent calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)