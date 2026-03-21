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Non-Veg Leftovers Land Four in Jail near Sonpathri Temple

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly dumping non-vegetarian leftovers near Sonpathri Ashram Temple in Sirsia. The incident reportedly hurt religious sentiments and led to the suspects being charged under laws related to promoting enmity and disharmony. Meanwhile, 14 others in Varanasi faced similar charges this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:22 IST
Non-Veg Leftovers Land Four in Jail near Sonpathri Temple
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  • India

On Friday, law enforcement authorities arrested four individuals in Sirsia for their alleged involvement in disposing of non-vegetarian food remains into a freshwater drain near the Sonpathri Ashram Temple, according to local police reports.

The complaint, filed by head of the ashram, Hari Sharnanand, detailed that the incident occurred following an iftar gathering. It claimed that after the event, leftovers were dumped into the drain used by the ashram for essential water needs, raising religious and environmental concerns.

This arrest follows another similar incident earlier this week in Varanasi, where 14 individuals were detained for purportedly consuming chicken biryani during an iftar on a boat in the Ganga river. Both cases are under investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting societal discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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