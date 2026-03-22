Fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Goregaon area; operation underway to douse flames: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Goregaon area; operation underway to douse flames: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- fire
- Goregaon
- high-rise
- blaze
- officials
- emergency
- firefighters
- safety
- investigation
ALSO READ
Blaze in Goregaon: Timely Rescue at Mumbai High-rise
UK's Emergency Economic Talks Amid Iran Conflict
Swift Rescue Operation as Blaze Hits Palghar Building
Flamingo Fiasco: Wetland Emergency in Navi Mumbai
Woman killed, seven injured as ropeway trolley crashes near temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district: Officials.