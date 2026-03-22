Milestone Achieved: Modi Becomes India's Longest-Serving Leader
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new benchmark by completing 8,931 days in public life, surpassing former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling. Celebrated by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Modi's tenure is marked by a focus on development and good governance, reflecting unwavering public trust and national progress.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a record-breaking milestone on Sunday, completing 8,931 days in public service. This achievement makes him India's longest-serving head of government, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Modi through a post on X, highlighting his commitment to India's 'Amrit Kaal', a period dedicated to the country's progress and prosperity. Adityanath emphasized Modi's role as a 'sarathi' or charioteer steering the nation towards 'Viksit Bharat' or a Developed India, underlining his visionary leadership and unwavering public trust.
Modi's political journey began in 2001 as Gujarat Chief Minister and transitioned to him assuming office as Prime Minister in 2014 after a historic general election victory. As India's leader, Modi continues to champion the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas', driving the country towards new heights in development and global prestige.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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