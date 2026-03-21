KKR's Pace Setback: Akash Deep's Injury Impact

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have encountered another setback as Indian pacer Akash Deep is ruled out for a minimum of eight weeks due to a stress reaction in his lower back, a move that will see him miss the forthcoming Indian Premier League. The injury has also placed his participation in the upcoming Test match against Afghanistan in serious jeopardy.

A BCCI source detailed the situation, explaining that the injury has shown recurrence, pushing rehabilitation time between 8-12 weeks. Akash Deep was last seen in action at the Ranji Trophy semifinals and has since been recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, making him absent from KKR's preparatory endeavors.

The absence of key players like Akash Deep and Harshit Rana, among others, has left KKR reliant on remaining domestic talents such as Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, and Umran Malik. Coach Abhishek Nayar highlights ongoing scouting efforts for replacements. However, team mentor Dwayne Bravo remains optimistic, citing the depth of Indian cricket as a buffer to the bowling options lost to injury.