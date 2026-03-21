Arrest in Naharlagun: Man Threatens Assam CM

A man from Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, has been detained for allegedly threatening to harm Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The accused, Krishna Dornal, was captured on Thursday and later transferred to Assam police custody for further investigation, authorities confirmed.

Dornal, a resident of Dolahtphulbari village, was said to have confessed during interrogation that he had misappropriated funds from a local wine shop. In an attempt to evade accountability, he sought financial assistance from the Chief Minister via email, which went unanswered. This led him to send a threatening message over WhatsApp, said police.

Officials emphasize the incident as a stern reminder to the public about the responsible use of social media. SP Nyelam Nega urged people to refrain from misusing digital platforms, emphasizing that such actions would lead to serious legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)