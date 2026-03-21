'US Domestic Headlines: From Air Woes to Legal Battles'

As the U.S. grapples with internal challenges, worsening airport delays caused by a government shutdown have become a pressing concern, especially as major airports witness longer lines during peak travel seasons. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has highlighted the issue, pointing to the absence of TSA officers.

In legal news, a lawsuit against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for alleged historical sexual abuse was dismissed, though further legal actions are anticipated. Financial strains are also evident, with United Airlines announcing flight cutbacks in anticipation of high fuel prices propelled by geopolitical tensions with Iran.

On another front, tributes are pouring in for the beloved Chuck Norris, confirming his departure at the age of 86. The Pentagon looks towards adopting Palantir AI for military advancements, reflecting a broader strategic shift, while judicial actions address varied social, economic, and technological issues across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)