Transforming Equality: A Call for Gender Reforms in the Legal Profession

Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, has emphasized the urgent need to transform 'formal equality' for women in the legal field into genuine and lived experiences. He addressed systemic reforms and sustained institutional support to ensure progression and participation for women lawyers.

Speaking at the National Conference-2026 on 'Reimagining Judicial Governance,' Justice Kant highlighted crucial survey findings revealing barriers faced by women in law. He noted that women surpass 50% in law school enrollments and raise concerns about professional attrition.

Justice Kant proposed key measures to rectify gender disparities, advocating increased female representation in government and legal aid panels and calling for child care and safe working environments within judicial complexes, to support female practitioners.

(With inputs from agencies.)