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Iran's Call for Peace: Pezeshkian's Plea for Regional Stability

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian urges an immediate end to U.S.-Israeli aggression to halt regional conflict, calling for a regional security framework among West Asian nations. In discussions with India's PM Modi, he emphasizes preventing future aggressions and advocates for BRICS' independent role in ensuring peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:07 IST
Iran's Call for Peace: Pezeshkian's Plea for Regional Stability
Pezeshkian

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, emphasized the need for an "immediate cessation" of U.S.-Israeli aggression, urging an end to the ongoing war and regional tensions. This statement was highlighted through Iran's embassy in India.

In a recent phone conversation with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pezeshkian stressed the importance of guarantees against future aggressions. He also called upon the BRICS bloc to take an independent stand to halt these hostilities against Iran.

The Iranian leader proposed a new security framework among West Asian nations, aiming for peace without foreign interference. Meanwhile, Modi condemned attacks on the Middle East's infrastructure and stressed the need for secure navigation and open shipping lanes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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