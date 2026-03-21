UAE Assures Safety for Indians Amid West Asia Conflict
The UAE ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, reassured Indian citizens of their safety amid the tense geopolitical climate in West Asia. The UAE emphasizes its commitment to protecting the four million Indian residents as familial, while also highlighting India's supportive role in condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf countries in the UN.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to reassure the diaspora, UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Alshaali has stated emphatically that the safety of Indians living in the UAE remains a top priority for the nation. Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the ambassador highlighted the UAE's commitment to treating them as family.
India's decision to co-sponsor a UN resolution condemning Iran's hostilities against Gulf nations has been praised as a statement of solidarity. Alshaali remarked that India's prompt action signifies its role as a strategic partner and ally to the UAE.
The ambassador detailed Iran's aggressive military actions and how the UAE has managed to maintain civilian life and infrastructure without disruption. He reiterated that the UAE retains its right to defend itself, stating that acts of aggression would not go unanswered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Iran
- UN resolution
- Gulf countries
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- geopolitical
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