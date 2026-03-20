Indian Nationals Rescued from Forced Labor in Nepal

In a significant operation, twenty-three Indian nationals have been rescued from a brick kiln in Nepal's Madhesh province, according to local police reports.

The Human Rights Commission Madhesh Province, in collaboration with district police, acted on an online complaint of forced labor and exploitation, leading to the successful rescue of these individuals from Baba Dharmaraj Brick Kiln.

The group, comprising twelve women, seven men, and four children, hailed from Assam, India. Authorities plan to return them to their families and pursue legal actions against the brick kiln owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)