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Meloni's Judicial Reform: Italy's Referendum at a Crossroad

Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni faces a crucial test in a referendum on judicial reform that has sparked political divisions and unified the opposition. The vote is seen as a broader judgment on her leadership, with potential national and international implications, particularly regarding her alignment with US President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 12:17 IST
Meloni's Judicial Reform: Italy's Referendum at a Crossroad
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  • Italy

Italy's conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni is confronting a pivotal political challenge with a two-day referendum on judicial reform. Initially framed as a technical update, the reform has sparked sharp political divisions and ignited a symbolic contest over Meloni's leadership, one year before national elections.

With recent polls showing a tight race, the 'No' camp is gaining momentum. Analysts suggest a defeat could weaken Meloni's political stature while energizing the centre-left opposition. Meloni has intensified her rhetoric against parts of the judiciary, positioning the reform as essential for national security.

Internationally, the referendum's outcome could affect Meloni's credibility within the European Union, especially given her alignment with US President Trump. The proposed changes aim to modernize Italy's judiciary but have faced opposition from those who argue it threatens judicial independence.

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