Bihar Diwas: Celebrating History and Future of Glory

Bihar marked its 114th foundation day on Bihar Diwas with celebrations highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage. Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed their wishes to the people, emphasizing the importance of contributing to the state's development.

The three-day event featured cultural programs, including folk music and traditional dances, to celebrate Bihar's history. Notable personalities like Sona Mahapatra and Angaraag Mahanta (Papon) participated in the festivities. Events were held at key venues, showcasing the state's vibrant art and cultural scene.

Deputy Chief Ministers stressed the need for commitment towards a prosperous and self-reliant Bihar. Highlighting the state's contributions to knowledge and democracy, leaders called for a collective pledge to ensure a developed Bihar with ample opportunities for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)