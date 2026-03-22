Left Menu

Bihar Diwas: Celebrating History and Future of Glory

Bihar celebrates its 114th foundation day, honoring its rich cultural heritage and historic significance. State leaders call for collective commitment to propel Bihar towards prosperity and self-reliance. Events include music, dance, and art exhibitions highlighting Bihar's legacy and vision for a bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:26 IST
Bihar Diwas: Celebrating History and Future of Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar marked its 114th foundation day on Bihar Diwas with celebrations highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage. Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed their wishes to the people, emphasizing the importance of contributing to the state's development.

The three-day event featured cultural programs, including folk music and traditional dances, to celebrate Bihar's history. Notable personalities like Sona Mahapatra and Angaraag Mahanta (Papon) participated in the festivities. Events were held at key venues, showcasing the state's vibrant art and cultural scene.

Deputy Chief Ministers stressed the need for commitment towards a prosperous and self-reliant Bihar. Highlighting the state's contributions to knowledge and democracy, leaders called for a collective pledge to ensure a developed Bihar with ample opportunities for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026