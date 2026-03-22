Indian Industries Navigate Turbulence Amidst West Asia Conflict

Indian industries are grappling with disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, according to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Companies are facing shipment delays and shortages of critical raw materials, as maritime routes and supply chains suffer due to the geopolitical unrest.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee highlighted that the conflict has put pressure on energy markets and trade, affecting both imports and exports. Despite these challenges, he emphasized India's stronger position today, supported by structural reforms and initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The government's measures, such as crude oil diversification and export facilitation, have been described as quick and continuous. Investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency are deemed crucial, with CII confident that these steps will secure India's economic interests and future growth amidst global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)