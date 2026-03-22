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Inferno at Driving Licence Centre: A Close Call

A fire erupted at the automated driving licence test centre on Tanda Road, severely destroying official documents. No casualties occurred, and the fire is believed to have resulted from a short circuit. Emergency services swiftly extinguished the blaze, though significant damage was recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Horseshoebeach | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:21 IST
Inferno at Driving Licence Centre: A Close Call
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  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected fire broke out at an automated driving licence test centre located on Tanda Road on Sunday, leading to extensive damage to vital records. The incident, which involved no casualties, is believed to have been initiated by a short circuit, according to police reports.

Upon receiving an emergency call, officers quickly reached the location alongside fire brigades. Assistant Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh confirmed the swift action taken to mitigate the risk and control the fire.

Fire Officer Arun Kumar stated that two fire tenders were deployed to handle the situation effectively. Despite the efforts, a significant portion of the office's records suffered damage. Regional Transport Officer Amandeep Kaur remarked that while suspicion surrounds a short circuit as the cause, a detailed investigation is necessary for confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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