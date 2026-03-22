Indian Para Badminton Dominance: Pramod Bhagat Shines at Spanish International 2026

Indian Paralympic hero Pramod Bhagat captured two golds and a silver medal at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2026, displaying an impressive showcase of skill. In a nail-biting men's singles SL3 final, Bhagat triumphed over compatriot Nitesh Kumar in a three-set match that lasted 51 minutes.

Bhagat continued his stellar campaign by securing a gold in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 alongside partner Manisha Ramdass, overcoming an initial deficit to defeat Brazil's Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira and Edwarda De Oliveira Dias. The Indian team's persistence and strategy paid off with a scoreline of 13-21, 21-12, 21-19.

Sukant Kadam claimed gold in the men's singles SL4, with a commanding win over Korea's Cho Nadan. India's overall performance was highlighted by wins across various categories, including Nitesh Kumar's silver in men's singles SL3 and Manisha Ramdass's gold in Women's Singles SU5, marking a significant achievement for Indian para badminton athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)