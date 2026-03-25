Industries Ministry Reviews Vande Bharat Progress, Green Energy Transition

India is accelerating its push to become a global manufacturing powerhouse and export hub, with a strong focus on sustainability and indigenous innovation, Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy said while chairing a high-level Consultative Committee meeting at the New Parliament Building.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders including Shri Kamran Rizvi (Secretary, MHI), Dr. Anshu Bharadwaj (NITI Aayog), and Shri K. Sadashiv Murthy (CMD, BHEL), alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, NITI Aayog, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ Driving Manufacturing Transformation

Reaffirming the government’s long-term vision, the Minister emphasized that ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ is not just a policy framework but a strategic roadmap to position India as:

A key node in global supply chains

A high-value manufacturing and export destination

A hub of indigenous innovation and industrial excellence

“Make in India, Make for the World is the guiding principle for transforming India into a globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem,” Shri Kumaraswamy stated, highlighting the alignment between industrial growth and sustainability goals.

Vande Bharat: Flagship of Indigenous Manufacturing

A major highlight of the meeting was a detailed presentation by BHEL on the progress of the Vande Bharat initiative, showcasing:

Advances in domestic manufacturing capabilities

Strengthening of railway and transport infrastructure

Enhanced technology integration and localisation

The Vande Bharat programme is increasingly seen as a symbol of India’s capability to design, develop, and manufacture world-class transport systems domestically, reducing dependence on imports.

The Minister also commended BHEL’s role in nation-building, particularly in strengthening India’s industrial base and supporting infrastructure development.

Green Energy Transition at the Core of Industrial Policy

In a forward-looking session, NITI Aayog presented India’s roadmap for transitioning to sustainable and low-carbon energy systems.

Key focus areas included:

Scaling up renewable energy adoption

Enhancing energy efficiency across industries

Reducing carbon intensity in manufacturing

Aligning industrial growth with climate commitments

The presentation highlighted how green transition policies are being integrated with industrial strategies to ensure long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

Collaborative Policy Dialogue and Strategic Inputs

Members of the Consultative Committee actively participated in discussions, offering policy inputs and strategic suggestions on:

Strengthening domestic manufacturing ecosystems

Accelerating clean energy adoption

Enhancing competitiveness in global markets

The deliberations underscored the importance of coordination between government, industry, and policy think tanks in achieving India’s ambitious industrial and sustainability goals.

Towards a Sustainable Industrial Future

The meeting reflects a broader policy shift where industrial growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness are being pursued simultaneously. With initiatives like Vande Bharat and a strong green energy roadmap, India is positioning itself to lead in both manufacturing excellence and climate-conscious development.