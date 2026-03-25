High Stakes at Kempegowda: Smuggling Operation Foiled

Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport intercepted a major smuggling operation, seizing hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 5.79 crore.

The suspects, arriving from Bangkok, had concealed 16.54 kg of the substance within their checked-in luggage, leading to their arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a related operation, Customs officials also disposed of sizable amounts of confiscated ganja and cocaine, reinforcing the stringent enforcement of narcotics regulations at Bengaluru Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)