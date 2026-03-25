High Stakes at Kempegowda: Smuggling Operation Foiled
Two individuals were apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport for attempting to smuggle hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 5.79 crore from Bangkok. Authorities discovered and seized 16.54 kg of the substance in their checked luggage. The arrests were made under the NDPS Act, with additional disposals conducted for previously seized contraband.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport intercepted a major smuggling operation, seizing hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 5.79 crore.
The suspects, arriving from Bangkok, had concealed 16.54 kg of the substance within their checked-in luggage, leading to their arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
In a related operation, Customs officials also disposed of sizable amounts of confiscated ganja and cocaine, reinforcing the stringent enforcement of narcotics regulations at Bengaluru Airport.
(With inputs from agencies.)