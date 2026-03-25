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Parliament Set to Approve Finance Bill 2026 Amidst Busy Schedule

Parliament plans to complete the 2026-27 budget process by approving the Finance Bill 2026 on March 27. The Lok Sabha has passed the bill, and it awaits consideration by the Upper House. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha about the schedule adjustments and the decision to maintain weekly breaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:22 IST
Parliament Set to Approve Finance Bill 2026 Amidst Busy Schedule
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The Indian Parliament is on track to finalize the budget process for the 2026-27 fiscal year, as it aims to approve the Finance Bill 2026 on March 27. This approval comes following successful passage in the Lok Sabha, with the Upper House now slated for consideration.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju briefed Rajya Sabha members on the schedule changes for the upcoming days, addressing queries about the government's agenda. Despite usual Fridays being reserved for private bills, this Friday will prioritize the Finance Bill due to its significance.

The government reconsidered its earlier plan of holding sessions over the weekend, opting instead to respect the traditional weekly breaks. Parliament's regular sessions will resume from March 30, following the planned pause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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