Fire Breaks Out at Key Government Building in Mthatha; Situation Under Control, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at the Botha Sigcau Building, a major government complex in Mthatha, on Tuesday evening, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Authorities have confirmed that the situation is currently under control, with no injuries reported so far.

Rapid Response Prevents Major Escalation

According to the O.R. Tambo District Municipality, the fire was quickly reported by members of the public, enabling fire and rescue teams to respond without delay.

“Emergency teams are on site, working to contain the fire and ensure the safety of surrounding areas. The situation is being actively managed,” the municipality said in a statement.

Officials credited public vigilance as a key factor in preventing the incident from escalating further.

Fire Origin Under Investigation

Preliminary information suggests that the blaze may have originated on the fourth floor around 7 pm, although authorities have not yet officially confirmed the cause or exact starting point.

Cause of fire: Unknown (under investigation)

Time reported: Approximately 7 pm (unconfirmed)

Casualties: None reported

Investigations are expected to begin once the site is fully secured.

Critical Administrative Hub at Risk

The Botha Sigcau Building is an 11-storey government complex that houses over 11 departments, including:

Health

Education

Agriculture

Rural Development

Other key provincial offices

Given its central role in regional administration, the incident has raised concerns about possible disruptions to public services in the O.R. Tambo District.

Authorities Monitor Situation, Updates Expected

Emergency teams remain on-site to fully contain the fire and assess structural safety, while officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

The municipality has assured that further updates will be shared as more information becomes available, particularly regarding the cause of the fire and any impact on government operations.